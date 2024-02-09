Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 8th, 2024 at 20:33 IST

Noida: Puppies Take Over Children's Park In Viral Video, Raising Safety Concerns Among Residents

This highlights the management team's incompetence, since they are unable to keep all stray dogs outside the society despite warnings from UP Chief Minister

Pritam Saha
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Noida: The dispute between the stray dog lovers and residents of 14th Avenue, Gaur City, is currently taking on a new dimension. Social media users have been sharing a video of dogs running freely in a park meant for children to play in. This illustrates the incompetence of the society management team, which is unable to keep all stray dogs outside the society in spite of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's warnings. 

CM Yogi Adityanath Warning 

Following a major altercation in which residents blocked the main road in protest, injuring one elderly woman who had to be rushed to the hospital, Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, became involved and issued a statement saying, “Local authorities should understand their duties and make special arrangements for stray dogs outside the residential area with immediate effect.” Unfortunately, the society's maintenance team hasn't taken any serious action—even despite CM's orders—so the dogs are now running loose within the park. 

Children and other people are at risk from it. And because it's too dangerous, parents are unable to let their children play. Yogi Adityanath's directions also include some actionable steps that can be implemented to address the underlying source of this problem. Among these precautions are moving shelters and feeding locations, which have to be situated outside of residential zones.

Published February 8th, 2024 at 20:25 IST

