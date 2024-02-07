Advertisement

Noida: A shocking video from Noida's sector-50 went viral after a group of men blocked the road and set off fireworks, throwing traffic rules out of the window.

The frightful 1-minute long video went viral on microblogging site X where we can see the young men in sector 50 creating ruckus for the commuters. The incident led to stoppage of other travellers.

The video shows how the men stopped their cars in the middle of the road and started setting off fireworks, causing a havoc in the area with honking. All dressed in suits, two of them can be seen dancing and others running around.

This incident created a lot of smoke and people present at the site recorded videos.

However, as soon as the video went viral, the Noida took police took actions and has seized of the cars involved in the incident.

This unruly behvaiour is not a new site in Noida as this kind of scene can be seen in every now and then.