Noida Suicide Case: University Grieves Loss Of Student's Life, Forms High Power Committee To Probe Incident

In the latest development in the suicide case of a BDS student in a private university in Greater Noida, a formal statement has been issued by the university informing about a probe committee set up to analyse the circumstances that led to the tragedy.

Sharda University's Formal Statement On Student's Death

The letter states that the university grieves the loss of the life of the student and also paid condolences to the affected family. Along with, it said that a high power inquiry committee has been formed to investigate the matter. The university also made it clear that it will co-operate in the official probe into the incident with full transparency.

"Sharda University expresses profound sorrow at the tragic death of a Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) student on the night of 18 July 2025. We convey our deepest condolences to the bereaved family and the student's friends and peers. The University community is grieving this loss," read the statement from the university.

"A High Power Inquiry Committee has been constituted to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident and to recommend any further institutional measures. The University is fully cooperating with statutory authorities conducting their own processes," it added.

"All required documentation and access have been extended; we will continue to cooperate transparently," the letter also stated.

Ruckus Following Student's Death

Ruckus erupted in the university campus after a BDS second-year student died by suicide in the girls hostel on Thursday. Students held a protest following the incident and also clashed with the police. However, the situation is under control now.

Police said the student, Jyoti, was found hanging in her hostel room. Her body was sent for a postmortem after an FIR was registered in the case. Police and forensic teams have inspected the scene after the incident.

The parents of the deceased student have alleged mental harassment by the faculty members and are demanding stern action against them.

Action Taken So Far

Two faculty members have already been detained by the police in connection with the case.

The university has also suspended two staff members allegedly responsible for the incident.