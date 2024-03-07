×

Updated March 7th, 2024 at 17:57 IST

Gurugram: Shocking Video Shows Angry Men Destroying Tea Shop After Shopkeeper Asks for Rs 9

A group of hot headed men destroyed a tea shop after the shopkeeper asked for Rs 9 balance amount in Gurugram.

Reported by: Digital Desk
tea shop destroyed
Gurugram: Shocking Video Shows Angry Men Destroying Tea Shop After Shopkeeper Asks for Rs 9 | Image:X/Ghar Ke Kalesh
Gurugram: A group of hot headed men destroyed a tea shop after the shopkeeper asked for Rs 9 balance amount in Gurugram. 

A video which is doing rounds on the internet showed a quite tea shop where people were having food and tea. Few seconds later, a group of men barged into the shop and destroyed the counter.

Few seconds later, the men picked up the chairs and stared throwing them at the shopkeeper. 

The people who were having tea and snacks quickly ran away after they witnessed the violence. 

The shopkeeper was being thrashed by the men as they threw chairs and other objects. A few minutes later, the store was fully damaged and deserted. 

A Group Of Men Slap And Punch Pharmacist Inside A Medicine Shop in Noida

In another ghastly incident, a video went viral on the internet that showed ten to twelve men brutally beating up a man in Greater Noida. The video raised pertinent question on the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh. As per the sources, the incident occurred on March 6 in a pharmacy in Gaur City 2, Greater Noida West. The incident was recorded on the camera by way of CCTV camera installed in the shop. The video went viral on internet in no time. 

The elderly woman reportedly carried an empty medicine packet to the pharmacy and asked the pharmacist for the same medication. At the old man's request, he gave him a new package of the same medication. However, after a while, the son of the elderly widow entered the shop and began blaming the pharmacist for dispensing the incorrect prescription.

The disagreement soon turned physical, and the son in question finally demanded that the merchant be physically assaulted by multiple persons. As shown in the video, other shop employees intervened to put an end to the assault.

 


 

Published March 7th, 2024 at 16:45 IST

