Noida: Techie Killed, 2 Colleagues Injured After Speeding Car Overturns on Rough Road
A software engineer was killed and his two colleagues injured after their apparently speeding car overturned on a Noida road with rough patches.
NOIDA: A 35-year-old software engineer died and two of his colleagues were injured in Noida after their, allegedly, speeding car oveturned on a road with rough patches. The group of techies was reportedly returning from a late-night party around 14:30 when the fatal accident took place near Nagli village in Sector 135. The deceased, Sandeep, has been riding on the front passenger seat while one of the injured, identified as Prashant, was driving the car.
The third engineer who was also injured in the accident has been identified as Parv Rathi.
"When alerted about the incident, officials from the local expressway police station rushed to the site and the three persons were taken to a hospital where one of them was declared dead while others treated for injuries," a police spokesperson said.
There has been no complaint in the case and further legal proceedings are underway, the police added.
With inputs from PTI.
Published February 26th, 2024 at 22:26 IST
