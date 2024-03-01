English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 1st, 2024 at 10:42 IST

Noida Traffic Cops Crack Down on Violators, 5511 E-Challans Issued, 16 Vehicles Seized

The breakdown of violations included 3543 cases of riding without helmets, 110 without seat belts, 82 instances of tripling and more. Read full story.

Digital Desk
Gautam Buddha Nagar Traffic Police cracked down on unauthorised traffic, issued 5511 e-challans, seized 16 vehicles, and towed 15
Gautam Buddha Nagar Traffic Police cracked down on unauthorised traffic, issued 5511 e-challans, seized 16 vehicles, and towed 15 | Image:PTI/ X representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Delhi-NCR: The traffic police in Commissionerate Gautam Buddha Nagar conducted quite the crackdown on unauthorised traffic in several key areas on Thursday. Led by Assistant Police Commissioner Traffic, the operation targeted both moving vehicles and those parked unlawfully on public roads, as well as vehicles violating traffic regulations. Further, according to an official statement from the traffic police, a special campaign was carried out in Rajnigandha Chowk Sector-16, Atta Chowk Sector-18, Sector-125, and 126.

Following the campaign 15 vehicles were towed, 16 vehicles were seized, and over 5511 e-challans were issued.

Advertisement

Drivers are Being Made Aware to Follow Traffic Rules: Noida Cops 

The enforcement action stated,” In view of road safety in Commissionerate Gautam Budh Nagar, drivers are being made aware through announcements to follow traffic rules and avoid road accidents at DND Toll, Mahamaya Flyover and Jewar Toll Plaza."

Advertisement

The breakdown of violations included 3543 cases of riding without helmets, 110 without seat belts, 82 instances of three people riding (tripling) on a vehicle, and 37 cases of using mobile phones while driving. Other offences such as no-parking, driving in the opposite direction, noise and air pollution violations, defective number plates, red light violations, driving without a licence, and miscellaneous violations amounted to a total of 401 cases.

 

Advertisement

Published March 1st, 2024 at 10:06 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vidyut Jammwal

VIdyut's Brown Look

40 minutes ago
Ramesh Taurani

Ramesh Gets Clicked

41 minutes ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Stylish

an hour ago
Sushmita Sen

Sushmita's Weekend Trip

an hour ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Ranveer shields Deepika

an hour ago
The Debate

Shahjahan arrest staged?

9 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Spotted At Airport

10 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja In Purple Dress

19 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir-Alia Spotted

19 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Offer Prayers

21 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Seek Blessings

Anant Receive Blessings

21 hours ago
Adam Blackstone

Adam In Jamnagar

21 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky In Black

21 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Jet Off To Jaipur

21 hours ago
TBMAUJ Success Bash

TBMAUJ Success Bash

a day ago
Ambani's Anna Seva

Anant-Radhika's Anna Seva

a day ago
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Dotes On Devi

a day ago
Vishnu Manchu

Kannappa In New Zealand

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Paytm shares rise 5% today, know why

    Business News11 minutes ago

  2. BPSC TRE 3.0 exam schedule released

    Education12 minutes ago

  3. LS 2024:Multiple Calls To Omar, Mehbooba As Congress Pulls Out All Stops

    Lok Sabha Elections13 minutes ago

  4. Assam: Child Reciting Poetry In Front Of Himanta Biswa Sarma Goes Viral

    India News21 minutes ago

  5. LIVE | PM Modi to Dedicate Sindri Fertiliser Plant to Nation

    India News22 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo