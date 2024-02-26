English
Updated February 26th, 2024 at 07:16 IST

Noida Traffic Likely to Get Affected as Farmers Gear Up for Tractor Rally Today

According to sources, the farmers will line up tractors from Greater Noida to the Noida side and march along the Yamuna Expressway.

Digital Desk
Noida Traffic Police Issues Advisory for Sunday
Meanwhile, officials are yet to receive any formal information on the protest by farmers. | Image:PTI
Noida: The traffic movement in and around Noida is likely to get affected in view of the proposed march by farmers' towards the national capital on Monday. The farmers are protesting to press the Centre for their various demands including a law guaranteeing minimum support price (MSP).

According to sources, the farmers will line up tractors from Greater Noida to the Noida side and march along the Yamuna Expressway. They will further move towards the Chilla border via the Noida Expressway.

Meanwhile, officials are yet to receive any formal information on the protest by farmers.

Following protests by two farmers groups -- the Bhartiya Kisan Parishad and All India Kisan Sabha -- at NTPC Noida and in front of the Greater Noida Authority office, now two more groups of under the banner of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) Tikait and BKU LokShakti will take to streets in the city towards Delhi this week.

Farmers from several villages are expected to meet at a toll plaza in Greater Noida. The police will make necessary traffic arrangements once they receive the information about the proposed tractor march.
 

Published February 26th, 2024 at 07:16 IST

