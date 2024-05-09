Noida Traffic Police Issues Traffic Advisory In Wake of Repair Work On Elevated Road. Check Routes

Advertisement

Noida: Amid repair work on the busy Elevated Road on May 10, the Noida Authority on Thursday apprised that the traffic will continue to be affected. The repair work includes resurfacing the stretch from Sector 31/25 to Sector 18. Due to the ongoing repair work, heavy traffic congestion was reported near Sector-61 Shopprix Mall and the Sector-33 RTO office. The traffic is worst during the peak hours, affecting commuters heading to schools, colleges, and workplaces.

The vehicles heading towards DND, Chilla, Delhi, Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and Parichowk will be diverted to reduce the impact of the traffic congestion. However, the traffic police have requested commuters to follow the revised traffic advisory to ensure a smooth commute.

Advertisement

Here is the Latest Traffic Advisory issued by Noida Police

If you’re planning a journey from the ISKCON Temple in Sector-33 towards Sector-18 or the Expressway between Noida and Greater Noida, you will be required to follow a new route. You’ll have to travel using the MP3 Road, which runs through Sector-35 Morna.

Advertisement

If you’re driving from the ISKCON Temple in Sector-33 and moving towards Sector-18, Chilla/DND, there’s an option to make a U-turn before you get to the Sector-31/25 roundabout. You can simply use Adobe roundabout and Stadium roundabout, by sticking to the MP-1 route.

If you’re going from Sector-67 or Police Station Phase-3 towards Sector-18, you will need to make a left turn when you reach the underpass at Sector-60. From there, stick to the MP3 route that will lead you through Hoshiarpur and the City Centre. Your final destination will be the lovely Sector 37, right by the Botanical Garden. Safe travels!

Advertisement

Vehicles that are coming from Sector-62/Model Town, NH-24 and heading towards Sector-18 through the Sector-60 underpass can take MP-3 route. Traffic from Sector-71 towards Sector-18 will be directed via the Sector-52 Metro on the MP-3 route, passing through Hoshiarpur and City Centre to Sector 37/Botanical Garden.

Commuters travelling from Kisan Chowk and Parthala going to Sector-18 are advised to take the MP3 route through the Sector-71 underpass. The route goes through Hoshiarpur and City Centre, culminating at Sector 37/Botanical Garden.

Advertisement

Anil Yadav, DCP Traffic, ensures priority to emergency vehicles during this reroute. He also requested everyone to think about other possible routes to reduce possible slow-downs. If commuters face any traffic issues, they can call the traffic helpline at 9971009001 for assistance.

DCP Traffic Anil Yadav has made sure that emergency vehicles will be provided safe passage during the diversion period and urges the public to utilise alternative routes to avoid delays. Commuters facing any traffic-related issues can contact the traffic helpline at 9971009001 for assistance.





