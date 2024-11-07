Published 18:03 IST, November 7th 2024
Noida Woman Dies After Jumping from 3rd Floor of GIP Mall Over Marital Dispute
A woman allegedly distressed by a marital dispute jumped to her death from the third floor of the Great India Place (GIP) Mall in Sector 38.
Noida: Woman jumps to death from 3rd floor of GIP Mall | Image: Representational
17:54 IST, November 7th 2024