sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ US-India Ties | Elon Musk | Air Pollution | Diljit Dosanjh | US Elections |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Non-Consensual Intercourse with Minor Wife Amounts to Rape: Bombay HC Passes Landmark Order

Published 13:54 IST, November 15th 2024

Non-Consensual Intercourse with Minor Wife Amounts to Rape: Bombay HC Passes Landmark Order

Bombay High Court has said that non-consensual intercourse with a minor wife is an offence of rape and has also upheld conviction of a man sentenced to prison.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Bombay High Court
Bombay High Court | Image: PTI
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

13:54 IST, November 15th 2024