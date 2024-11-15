Published 13:54 IST, November 15th 2024
Non-Consensual Intercourse with Minor Wife Amounts to Rape: Bombay HC Passes Landmark Order
Bombay High Court has said that non-consensual intercourse with a minor wife is an offence of rape and has also upheld conviction of a man sentenced to prison.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Bombay High Court | Image: PTI
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
13:54 IST, November 15th 2024