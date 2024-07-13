sb.scorecardresearch
Published 17:59 IST, July 13th 2024

North Korea Threatens to Boost Nuke Capability in Reaction to US-South Korea Deterrence Guidelines

North Korea threatened Saturday to boost its nuclear fighting capability and make the US and South Korea pay “an unimaginably harsh price”.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un
North Korea Threatens to Boost Nuke Capability in Reaction to US-South Korea Deterrence Guidelines | Image: AP
17:59 IST, July 13th 2024