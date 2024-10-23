Published 10:28 IST, October 23rd 2024
Northeast Frontier Railway Hits 64% Electrification Milestone, Pursues Green Railway Goals
Electrification works are being done progressively in various sections of this zone through IRON India RITES and NFR construction.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Asian News International
Northeast Frontier Railway Hits 64% Electrification Milestone, Pursues Green Railway Goals | Image: ANI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
10:28 IST, October 23rd 2024