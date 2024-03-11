Advertisement

CAA in India: The Northeast Students Organisation, AASU on Monday staged a protest in Assam’s Guwahati and Dibrugarh districts after the decision by the Union government to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)-2019 surfaced. After it was stated that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will issue notification for the implementation of the CAA rules, the protestors gathered in a few places and agitated against the central government.

The members of the All Assam Students' Union (AASU), who have been protesting against the Government of India’s decision to implement the rules. The protestors not only chanted slogans against the central government but also burnt effigies to mark their protest.

Advertisement

Security beefed up in Delhi

The student union has also warned that a silent protest will be carried out across the state against the decision by the government.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up in the national capital as well, which had witnessed a massive protest in the Shaheen Bagh area and Northeast Delhi against the CAA and NRC (National Register of Citizens) leading to the communal riots in the year 2020. The Delhi police have heightened the security in Northeast Delhi, Shaheen Bagh, Jamia and other sensitive areas across Delhi following the notification of Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA) on Monday.

Along with the Delhi police personnel, the troops of the paramilitary forces have also been deployed in various parts of Delhi. As per a senior police official, flag marches are being carried out in parts of Northeast and Southeast Delhi.

Advertisement

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast Delhi), Joy Tirkey said, "Safety of every single common man of Delhi's Northeast district is our responsibility."

“Intensive patrolling and checking are being done by North-East district police personnel along with paramilitary forces for the safety of citizens in sensitive areas,” the DCP added.

