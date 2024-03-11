×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 20:03 IST

Northeast Students' Union Stages Protest in Assam Against Implementation of CAA

The Northeast Students Organisation, AASU staged a protest in Assam’s Guwahati and Dibrugarh districts after implementation of CAA by the Union government.

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
Protest against CAA
Protest against CAA in Assam | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

CAA in India: The Northeast Students Organisation, AASU on Monday staged a protest in Assam’s Guwahati and Dibrugarh districts after the decision by the Union government to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)-2019 surfaced. After it was stated that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will issue notification for the implementation of the CAA rules, the protestors gathered in a few places and agitated against the central government.

The members of the All Assam Students' Union (AASU), who have been protesting against the Government of India’s decision to implement the rules. The protestors not only chanted slogans against the central government but also burnt effigies to mark their protest.

Advertisement

Security beefed up in Delhi

The student union has also warned that a silent protest will be carried out across the state against the decision by the government.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up in the national capital as well, which had witnessed a massive protest in the Shaheen Bagh area and Northeast Delhi against the CAA and NRC (National Register of Citizens) leading to the communal riots in the year 2020. The Delhi police have heightened the security in Northeast Delhi, Shaheen Bagh, Jamia and other sensitive areas across Delhi following the notification of Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA) on Monday.

Along with the Delhi police personnel, the troops of the paramilitary forces have also been deployed in various parts of Delhi. As per a senior police official, flag marches are being carried out in parts of Northeast and Southeast Delhi.

Advertisement

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast Delhi), Joy Tirkey said, "Safety of every single common man of Delhi's Northeast district is our responsibility."

“Intensive patrolling and checking are being done by North-East district police personnel along with paramilitary forces for the safety of citizens in sensitive areas,” the DCP added. 
 

Advertisement

Published March 11th, 2024 at 20:03 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

arvind kejriwal

Desperate Kejriwal

a day ago
EAM Jaishankar Meets Iceland's FM Bjarni Benediktsson In Delhi

EAM Meets Iceland's FM

a day ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dances In Kinnaur

a day ago
Tiger Shroff

Tiger-Akshay's Banter

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Bodycon Outfit

a day ago
Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi's Viral Video

a day ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Stuns In Casuals

a day ago
Sini Shetty

Sini At Miss World 2024

a day ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Praises Husband

a day ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

a day ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

2 days ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

2 days ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

2 days ago
Sukhvinder Singh

Sukhvinder At Airport

2 days ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

2 days ago
Murder Mubarak photos

Murder Mubarak BTS

2 days ago
Babil Khan

Babil Aces Casual Look

2 days ago
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Dons Cap

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Nagaland Dear State Lottery Sambad MONDAY Result OUT - Check Winners

    Info15 minutes ago

  2. Adani Green Energy operanalises 1,000 MW solar energy at Gujarat

    Business News19 minutes ago

  3. Mahindra & Mahindra targeting sales of 8 lakh utility vehicles in FY24

    Business News27 minutes ago

  4. CAA: Govt Launches Web Portal to Apply For Citizenship

    India News29 minutes ago

  5. LIVE: PM Modi, Amit Shah Reach BJP HQ, CEC Meet Underway

    Lok Sabha Elections30 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo