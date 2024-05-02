Advertisement

Guwahati: Amid temporary restriction on the train movement between Jatinga Lampur and New Harangajao in Assam owing to the ongoing track repairing work, the Northern Frontier Railway on Thursday announced cancellations and rescheduling of trains between the two stations. According to the information, track repairing work is undergoing between Jatinga Lampur and New Harangajao under the Lumding Division of Northern Frontier Railway. In view of the repairing work at KM 110/7, as many as 13 trains have been announced for cancellations and rescheduling.

Of the 13 trains, 12 trains can be cancelled, while only one is for rescheduling. According to the railway officials, in response to the temporary restriction on train movement between Jatinga Lampur and New Harangajao stations, several measures have been taken to ensure the safety of track-related works.

This temporary restriction, scheduled from 6 pm to 6 am, along with a traffic block between Jatinga Lampur and New Harangajao from 9 am to 3 pm on May 2, 2024, has necessitated the cancellation, regulation, and rescheduling of certain train services on the route.

A notification has been issued by the NF Railway, along with a list of trains, which are being cancelled, partially cancelled, regulated and rescheduled.

Trains for Cancellation:

Train no. 15615/15616 (Guwahati Silchar Guwahati) Express scheduled to leave from 03rd to 07th May, 2024.

Train no. 15887/15888 (Guwahati Badarpur Guwahati) Tourist Express scheduled to

leave on 04th May, 2024.

Train no. 15611 (Rangiya - Silchar) Express scheduled to leave on 04th & 06th May, 2024.

Train no. 15612 (Silchar - Rangiya) Express scheduled to leave on 05th & 08th May, 2024.

Train no. 15617 (Guwahati - Dullabcherra) Express scheduled to leave on 04th & 06th May, 2024.

Train no. 15618 (Dullabcherra - Guwahati) Express scheduled to leave on 05th & 07th May,

2024.

Train no. 15641 (Silchar New Tinsukia) Express, Train no. 15642 (New Tinsukia - Silchar) Express, Train no. 05638 (Silchar Naharlagun) Special and Train no. 05637 (Naharlagun Silchar) Special scheduled to leave on 04th, 05th, 06th & 07th May, 2024 respectively.

Train for Rescheduling:

Train no. 07029 (Agartala - Secunderabad) Special commencing journey on 03rd May, 2024 has been rescheduled to start at 23:50 hours instead of 06:20 hours.

