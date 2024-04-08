Advertisement

New Delhi: India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, in an exclusive interview with Republic Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, elaborated on the Citizenship Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019. The EAM answered questions posed to him on CAA and many other important issues of national and international importance for India.

What did S Jaishankar say on the CAA ?

Jaishankar explained that the CAA was “derived directly from the aftermath of the Partition. What happened in the aftermath of the Partition was that different post-Partition states were left with minorities…it was the obligation of the states to look after the minorities."

He added, “Through CAA, we want to give justice to those let down in history.”

Jaishankar on Tamils in Sri Lanka and CAA

Jaishankar spoke about why the CAA wouldn’t apply to Sri Lanka.

In straight retort on Tamils in Sri Lanka not being included in the CAA, Jaishankar said that we cannot compare what was happening to Tamils in Sri Lanka with Hindus in Pakistan.

Why would the CAA not apply to the Tamil population in Sri lanka?” asked Arnab Goswami.

“In the case of Tamils in Sri Lanka, the Indian-origin Tamils were settled through negotiation. So, I think we cannot compare the Pakistan situation with the Sri Lanka situation. These are totally different. The CAA is about doing justice to those on the wrong side of history."

When Arnab Goswami further asked Jaishankar, "Weren’t Tamil Hindus also left on the wrong side of history?", the EAM replied, "Not correct to say that Tamils in Sri Lanka should come under CAA."

“Why should Partition define our present-day politics?” counter-questioned Goswami. “Partition does define our present-day politics. I do not agree with the implicit suggestions," replied the EAM, reiterating that the situation in Pakistan and Sri Lanka is different as far as religious persecution is concerned.