×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 20:55 IST

Not Correct to Say Tamils in Sri Lanka Should Come Under CAA: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke about the Citizenship Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019, in an exclusive interview with Republic.

Reported by: Shweta Parande
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in an exclusive chat with Republic.
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in an exclusive chat with Republic. | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, in an exclusive interview with Republic Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, elaborated on the Citizenship Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019. The EAM answered questions posed to him on CAA and many other important issues of national and international importance for India. 

What did S Jaishankar say on the CAA?

Jaishankar explained that the CAA was “derived directly from the aftermath of the Partition. What happened in the aftermath of the Partition was that different post-Partition states were left with minorities…it was the obligation of the states to look after the minorities." 

He added, “Through CAA, we want to give justice to those let down in history.” 

Advertisement

Jaishankar on Tamils in Sri Lanka and CAA

Jaishankar spoke about why the CAA wouldn’t apply to Sri Lanka. 

Advertisement

In straight retort on Tamils in Sri Lanka not being included in the CAA, Jaishankar said that we cannot compare what was happening to Tamils in Sri Lanka with Hindus in Pakistan. 

Why would the CAA not apply to the Tamil population in Sri lanka?” asked Arnab Goswami.

Advertisement

“In the case of Tamils in Sri Lanka, the Indian-origin Tamils were settled through negotiation. So, I think we cannot compare the Pakistan situation with the Sri Lanka situation. These are totally different. The CAA is about doing justice to those on the wrong side of history."

When Arnab Goswami further asked Jaishankar, "Weren’t Tamil Hindus also left on the wrong side of history?", the EAM replied, "Not correct to say that Tamils in Sri Lanka should come under CAA."

Advertisement

“Why should Partition define our present-day politics?” counter-questioned Goswami. “Partition does define our present-day politics. I do not agree with the implicit suggestions," replied the EAM, reiterating that the situation in Pakistan and Sri Lanka is different as far as religious persecution is concerned.

Advertisement

Published April 8th, 2024 at 20:20 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Crew

Crew Sequel In Works?

a few seconds ago
Jonathan Majors

Majors Assault Case

2 minutes ago
Watch EAM S Jaishankar's Biggest Pre-election Interview With Arnab Goswami At 8 PM And 10 PM Only on Nation Wants to Know

S Jaishankar

2 minutes ago
Maidaan

Maidaan Postponed

3 minutes ago
"Record actually shows that the DMK was very much party to the decision(s)" made on the Katchatheevu island, Jaishankar told Republic.

S Jaishankar With Arnab

4 minutes ago
We Transformed Northeast From Abandoned To Abundant Region: PM Modi

We Transformed Northeast

6 minutes ago
CSK vs KKR

IPL 2024, CSK vs KKR Live

6 minutes ago
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in an exclusive chat with Republic.

Jaishankar on CAA

6 minutes ago
The Enforcement Directorate.

Excise Policy Case

14 minutes ago
Manoj Bajpayee

Manoj On Good Roles

26 minutes ago
German troops arriving in Lithuania as part of a permanent deployment to protect NATO's eastern flank.

German Troops Deploy

26 minutes ago
Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun In Pushpa 2

30 minutes ago
Mahua Moitra

Mahua Moitra

30 minutes ago
Maidaan

Maidan Advance Bookings

34 minutes ago
Jeetendra

Jeetendra 82nd Bday

34 minutes ago
Anant Ambani Royal Entry To Dubai Mall in Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Video Viral

Anant Ambani Dubai Mall

34 minutes ago
US Stocks

US markets volatile

38 minutes ago
Delhi

'Zombie Drug' Menace

40 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Nifty, Sensex hit record highs led by metals, realty

    Business News9 hours ago

  2. Amritpal's Mother Held Ahead of March Seeking His Transfer to Punjab

    India News9 hours ago

  3. UPSC centre change window open for CSE candidates opting Imphal

    Education9 hours ago

  4. Delhi IGI Airport Gets 'Nuclear Bomb' Threat, 2 Passengers Held

    India News10 hours ago

  5. Rebelled Because Bal Thackeray's Ideology Was Being Compromised: Shinde

    India News11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo