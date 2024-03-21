×

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 14:04 IST

Not Having A Pet License Can Cost You Up To Rs 5,000 | Check Guidelines And Register By This Date

Aligarh: This action was taken by Municipal Commissioner Amit Aseri during the dog licensing review process.

Reported by: Pritam Saha
Big Alert Pet Owners: Apply For Pet License Before This Date
Big Alert Pet Owners: Apply For Pet License Before This Date | Image:X
Aligarh: It might be expensive for residents of Aligarh to maintain a dog or cat without the Municipal Corporation's approval. A fine of Rs 5000 will be applied to any dog or cat discovered without a license. Staffs from the Municipal Corporation will check licenses by going door to door. The pet owners will face consequences if they fail to secure a license to keep dogs and cats.

This action was taken by Municipal Commissioner Amit Aseri during the dog licensing review process. He expressed his anger at receiving less licenses and ordered teams to verify the license of pet dogs and cats in houses for the next fifteen days in residential colonies, apartments, and localities. Those who keep pets without a license will now face severe consequences in such cases. Despite the Municipal Corporation's frequent registration camps for dogs and cats, pet owners are still failing to obtain licenses for their animals. Pet animals must be registered.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Rakesh Kumar provided information, stating that a dog or cat owner will be fined Rs 5000 if they do not register by March 31. The Municipal Corporation also monitors veterinary cleaning and all dog shows. A surprise probe will also be carried out in this case. In the metropolitan area, just 133 animal owners have registered their pets.

Published March 21st, 2024 at 14:04 IST

Viral

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

