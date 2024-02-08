English
Updated January 9th, 2024 at 20:57 IST

Not Indian Army but Junta Conducted Drone Strike on ULFA-I Camps in Myanmar

The drone strike on ULFA-I camps in Myanmar was not conducted by the Indian Army but by Myanmar's Junta.

Anirudha Bhakat
Not Indian Army but Junta Conducted Drone Strike on ULFA-I Camps in Myanmar
Not Indian Army but Junta Conducted Drone Strike on ULFA-I Camps in Myanmar | Image:Republic
The drone strike on ULFA-I camps in Myanmar was not conducted by the Indian Army but by Myanmar's Junta. A mobile camp of the ULFA-Independent in the Sagaing Region of Myanmar was targeted in the attack on Sunday. The terror group confirmed the incident through a press statement issued on Monday morning.

According to the ULFA-Independent's account, the drone attacks on the mobile camp occurred three times between 4:10 pm and 4:20 pm on Sunday. The first strike took place at 4:10 pm, followed by the second at 4:12 pm, and the third at 4:20 pm.

The attacks, involving grenades launched with the help of drones, were initially attributed to the Indian Army by the terror group. However, a closer investigation revealed that it was, in fact, the Military Junta of Myanmar that carried out the strikes.

ULFA-I camps, along with camps of the NSCN-K, are situated in Taga in the Sagaing Region of Myanmar. Unlike the NSCN-K, which maintains a ceasefire agreement with the Myanmar Army to avoid confrontation, the ULFA-I does not have any direct or indirect agreement with the Myanmar Army. The military junta of Myanmar has targeted ULFA-I camps on multiple occasions in the past.

The Indian Army has explicitly denied any involvement in the strikes. "The Indian Army is not engaged beyond the limits of the international border in the Eastern side," emphasized a top commander in the region.

Meanwhile, a reliable source from the region indicated that it was the Myanmar Army that carried out the strikes on Sunday. The source further suggested that the strikes on the mobile camp were a form of warning, hinting at the possibility of more attacks on the terror group's permanent camps in the area.

It is noteworthy that the Indian Army recently assisted Myanmar Army soldiers and officers who sought refuge in India following attacks by rebels in Myanmar's Chin state. These individuals were safely transported to Tamu in Myanmar via an IAF chopper.

On another occasion, an AN32 aircraft of the Myanmar Army flew to India to repatriate soldiers who had sought refuge in India.

Published January 9th, 2024 at 17:42 IST

