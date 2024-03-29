×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 29th, 2024 at 12:02 IST

'Not Just Aai, Indian Kids Also Saying 'AI': PM Modi Tells Bill Gates in Candid Interaction

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates wherein the two global leaders discussed on range of topics.

Reported by: Ronit Singh
'Not just Aai, Indian Kids Also saying 'AI': PM Modi Tells Bill Gates in Candid Interaction
'Not just Aai, Indian Kids Also saying 'AI': PM Modi Tells Bill Gates in Candid Interaction | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates wherein the two global leaders discussed on range of topics linked with India's road to growth and development. 

During the interaction, PM Modi discussed about the role and benifits of technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI) in today's era and jokingly said that kids in India have become so advance that they are saying ‘AI’ as their first word. 

Advertisement

“In India, we call mother ‘aai’ in most of the states and now some advanced kids are saying AI as their first word…it's a joke but aai and AI sound similar,'” the Prime Minister told Gates. 

AI During G20 Summit 2023 

During the free-wheeling chat, PM Modi enlighted Gates about the role of AI during the 2023 G20 Summit and how Hindi speech was translated into Tamil during Kashi Tamil Sangamam event and the use of AI in NaMo App.

Advertisement

“Historically, during the first and second industrial revolutions we lagged behind because we were a colony. Now, in the midst of a fourth industrial revolution, the digital element is at its core. I am confident that India will gain a lot in this,” PM said. 

“During the G20 Summit in Indonesia, representatives from around the world expressed their curiosity about the digital revolution we've spearheaded. I explained to them our foundational approach...we have democratised technology to prevent monopoly. It is by the people and for the people. We're committed to ensure that emerging talent from within the community can continuously contribute and enhance its value to foster trust in technology among people,” he added. 

Advertisement

PM Modi on Misuse of AI

During interaction with Bill Gates, PM Modi highlighted the possible threats of AI in a democratic country like India. 

Advertisement

He said, “If such a good thing (AI) is given to someone without proper training, it is likely to be misused...I suggested that we should start with clear watermarks on AI-generated content. So that nobody is misguided.” 

“In a democratic country like India, anybody can use deepfake...It's crucial to acknowledge that deepfake content is AI-generated...We need to think about some dos and don'ts,” he added. 

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement

Published March 29th, 2024 at 10:07 IST

Narendra Modi

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Gautam Gambhir gets into a fight with Virat Kohli

IPL 2024, RCB vs KKR

a few seconds ago
Noida Police Slaps Rs 80,500 Fine On 2 Girls For Creating 'Vulgar Holi Reels' On Moving Scooter And Delhi Metro

Vulgar Holi Reels

a few seconds ago
China stocks rise

China stocks gain

4 minutes ago
Spokesperson for the Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric

UN Reacts to CM's Arrest

7 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls Live

8 minutes ago
Pomelo Fruit

Health Benefits Of Pomelo

10 minutes ago
Representational image of a school bus.

Delhi school fee hike

13 minutes ago
What Is Po Cha? Know Everything About This Salty Tibetan Tea

What Is Po Cha?

13 minutes ago
Bengaluru Blast: Rameshwaram Cafe Customer Demands Refund for Meal Not Served

India News LIVE

15 minutes ago
Wheelchair-bound man's bungee jump in Rishikesh

Wheelchair Man Bungeejump

16 minutes ago
Gautam Gambhir gets into a fight with Virat Kohli

Kohli vs Gambhir in IPL

19 minutes ago
'Make America Pray Again': Trump Sells Bibles for $59.99 Amidst Legal Pressures

Trump Selling Bibles

23 minutes ago
'Not just Aai, Indian Kids Also saying 'AI': PM Modi Tells Bill Gates in Candid Interaction

PM Modi with Bill Gates

24 minutes ago
The tax notice sent to the Congress party pertains to the assessment years 2017 to 2021.

Setback for Congress

30 minutes ago
Amazon One

Amazon One hover to pay

38 minutes ago
Forms of rest

Different Types Of Rest

44 minutes ago
March 31 financial deadlines

Personal finance deadline

an hour ago
BJP to Move EC Against Siddaramaiah's Son Over His 'Goonda' Remarks Against Amit Shah

BJP Slams Congress

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. MP: Villagers Torch Liquor Store After 8-Year-Old's Body Found in Lake

    India News14 hours ago

  2. Bollywood Celebs Who Had Secret Weddings: Aditi-Siddharth To Virushka

    Entertainment15 hours ago

  3. HUGE SETBACK for Mumbai Indians: Superstar player likely to miss matches

    Sports 18 hours ago

  4. Lok Sabha Polls: Nakul Nath Declares Assets Worth Rs 700 Crore

    Lok Sabha Elections18 hours ago

  5. Man Missing After Avalanche In Himachal's Manali

    India News18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo