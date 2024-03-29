Advertisement

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates wherein the two global leaders discussed on range of topics linked with India's road to growth and development.

During the interaction, PM Modi discussed about the role and benifits of technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI) in today's era and jokingly said that kids in India have become so advance that they are saying ‘AI’ as their first word.

“In India, we call mother ‘aai’ in most of the states and now some advanced kids are saying AI as their first word…it's a joke but aai and AI sound similar,'” the Prime Minister told Gates.

AI During G20 Summit 2023

During the free-wheeling chat, PM Modi enlighted Gates about the role of AI during the 2023 G20 Summit and how Hindi speech was translated into Tamil during Kashi Tamil Sangamam event and the use of AI in NaMo App.

“Historically, during the first and second industrial revolutions we lagged behind because we were a colony. Now, in the midst of a fourth industrial revolution, the digital element is at its core. I am confident that India will gain a lot in this,” PM said.

“During the G20 Summit in Indonesia, representatives from around the world expressed their curiosity about the digital revolution we've spearheaded. I explained to them our foundational approach...we have democratised technology to prevent monopoly. It is by the people and for the people. We're committed to ensure that emerging talent from within the community can continuously contribute and enhance its value to foster trust in technology among people,” he added.

PM Modi on Misuse of AI

During interaction with Bill Gates, PM Modi highlighted the possible threats of AI in a democratic country like India.

He said, “If such a good thing (AI) is given to someone without proper training, it is likely to be misused...I suggested that we should start with clear watermarks on AI-generated content. So that nobody is misguided.”

“In a democratic country like India, anybody can use deepfake...It's crucial to acknowledge that deepfake content is AI-generated...We need to think about some dos and don'ts,” he added.

