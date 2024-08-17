sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Mpox | US Elections | Middle East Tensions | MUDA Scam | Kolkata Doctor Murder | Bangladesh Crisis |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Not Just Medical Fraternity, All Concerned About Kolkata Doctor's Rape, Murder: Rijiju

Published 14:14 IST, August 17th 2024

Not Just Medical Fraternity, All Concerned About Kolkata Doctor's Rape, Murder: Rijiju

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju expressed widespread concern over the rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju expressed concern over the rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju expressed concern over the rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

14:14 IST, August 17th 2024