Not Kanyadaan But 'Saat Pheras' AEssential For Hindu Marriage: Allahabad HC

New Delhi: The Allahabad High Court, in a recent hearing, ruled that 'Kanyadan' is not essential for the solemnisation of a Hindu marriage. Noting Section 7 of the Hindu Marriage Act, the Lucknow Bench said it provides only 'Saptpadi' (Saat Phere) as an essential part of the wedding.

A Hindu marriage is not merely about two individuals getting married but signifies a connection between two families. Since ancient times, 'Kanyadan' has been considered one of the most essential rituals where the father gives his daughter in marriage to the groom, symbolizing the transfer of responsibility and care from one family to another.

The decision comes amidst growing criticism, especially from women, particularly those in the working class, who view the concept as depicting women as property. According to them, 'Kanyadan' no longer holds relevance in today's age and is an outdated idea.

Justice Subhash Vidyarthi issued the order while revisiting a criminal petition filed by Ashutosh Yadav. The petitioner contested an order passed by the Lucknow additional sessions judge on March 6 in a criminal case filed by his in-laws. He argued before the trial court that his marriage, as per the Act, required a 'kanyadaan' ceremony, which was allegedly not performed in his case.