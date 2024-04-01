×

April 1st, 2024 at 16:34 IST

'Not Me': Did Kejriwal Name 2 AAP Ministers?

Arvind Kejriwal stated that Vijay Nair did not report directly to him but rather to Atishi Marlena and Saurabh Bharadwaj.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Did Kejriwal Name 2 AAP Ministers During Interrogation?
Did Kejriwal Name 2 AAP Ministers During Interrogation? | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday claimed that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal named fellow Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and state ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj while being interrogated in connection with the excise policy case. During the hearing today, the probe agency reported that the AAP convener stated Vijay Nair did not report directly to him but rather to Atishi Marlena and Saurabh Bharadwaj. 

He mentioned that his interactions with Vijay Nair were limited. For the unversed, Nair, the former communication-in-charge of the AAP, is one of the accused in the liquor policy case.

Reacting to the ED's claim, AAP leader Jasmine Shah said that it "made me laugh." Shah pointed out that Vijay Nair had previously disclosed that he did not report directly to Arvind Kejriwal when he was initially detained. "Vijay Nair had said this when he was detained. Vijay Nair had said that I do not report to the Chief Minister but to Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj. Now the question arises why ED gave the same statement after one-and-a-half years?" said Jasmine Shah.

BJP Lambasts Kejriwal

Following ED's revelation, the BJP lashed out at Arvind Kejriwal. "There are reports Arvind Kejriwal said the prime accused Vijay Nair used to report to Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj. Delhi Government's liquor policy situation is becoming clearer. It is to be seen if Kejriwal resigns or heads towards a new politics..." BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said.   

Upping the ante, further, Trivedi added, “Those who tried to portray the bogie of victimhood, I would like to underline that today's judgement of the court is based on concrete evidence for which neither we nor you or anybody else is privy. So, it is the jurisprudence which has decided to extend this judicial custody for 15 days. Now, it raises certain moral and constitutional questions...Anna Hazare used to be his (Arvind Kejriwal) 'Guru'...The Guru had said that he wouldn't join politics, 'Chela' joined politics and became the CM too. But there was another rally yesterday where he changed his 'Guru'. Now, the 'Guru' is Lalu Prasad Yadav...Lalu Yadav at least resigned from his post when he was going to jail but he (Arvind Kejriwal) hasn't resigned yet...”

Kejriwal to be Lodged in Tihar Jail (No.2) Till April 15

Delhi court today sent CM Kejriwal to judicial custody till April 15. The ED had sought 15-day judicial custody of Kejriwal, saying he was "totally uncooperative". Speaking to reporters before entering court, the AAP leader said, "Whatever the PM is doing (referring to his arrest) is not good for the country".

AAP ministers Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj and Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal were present in court. 

The federal probe agency had arrested Kejriwal on March 21 in connection with the case. The next day, Special Judge Baweja remanded him in the custody of the ED till March 28.

Following this, the court allowed the ED's plea requesting an extension of his custodial interrogation by four days till April 1.

In its remand application, the probe agency has accused the AAP leader of “being involved in the entire conspiracy of Delhi liquor scam, in drafting and implementation of the policy, for favouring and benefiting the quid pro receiving kickbacks and eventually using part of proceeds of crime generated out of the scheduled offence in the election campaign for Goa Assembly elections”

Published April 1st, 2024 at 16:07 IST

Arvind Kejriwal

