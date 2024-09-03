sb.scorecardresearch
  • "Not Worried or Tense": Karnataka CM Dismisses Opposition Claim, Says He Committed No Wrong

Published 14:43 IST, September 3rd 2024

"Not Worried or Tense": Karnataka CM Dismisses Opposition Claim, Says He Committed No Wrong

Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said he is "not worried or tense" as claimed by opposition leaders in the wake of Governor's sanction for his prosecution

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
karnataka CM Siddaramaiah
Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said he is "not worried or tense" as claimed by opposition leaders in the wake of Governor's sanction for his prosecution | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
