Advertisement

New Delhi: After Karnataka Congress leader and MLA from Dharwad rural constituency Vinay Kulkarni seconded DK Suresh’s ‘separate country’ call for South India, yet another Congress leader from Karnataka has backed Suresh’s comment.

This is the third remark made in favour of the allegedly divisive statement that has come from the Karnataka Congress camp.

Advertisement

Congress MLA from Karnataka’s Kunigal constituency, Ranganath asked, “What’s the point of staying in a federal structure if there is injustice? Absolutely nothing wrong in what DK Suresh has said.”

When asked about his opinion on the ‘separate country’ remark made earlier by Karnataka MP DK Suresh, Vinay Kulkarni said, “If there’s repeated injustice from the central government, such a situation may arise and the nation will be divided.”

Advertisement

Minutes after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Interim Budget 2024-25 on February 1, Congress MP DK Suresh, brother of Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, demanded a ‘separate South India country’.

"Central government is giving south Indian states tax money to North India. We (South India) are facing financial problem. If this injustice is not corrected, we have to demand separate nation", the Congress leader had said.