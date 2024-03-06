Advertisement

Agra Metro: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually flag off the priority corridor of the Agra Metro which includes six metro stations, three elevated and three underground. This priority corridor to be inaugurated tomorrow will ease the commuters travelling to Taj Mahal and Agra Fort, and Mankameshwar and Jama Masjid.

Apart from the Prime Minister, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath would also be present in Agra for the inauguration ceremony. The Prime Minister will inaugurate the corridor at 10am on Wednesday.

The metro stations are decked up with paintings depicting the 'Braj' theme, culture, festivals and local temples The stations are also equipped with CCTV cameras to maintain security.

Key Features of Agra Metro:

Timings- The priority corridor of the Agra Metro will include 5 stations- Taj Mahal East, Captain Shubham Gupta, Fatehabad Road, Taj Mahal and Mankameshwar Temple and will operate between 6am to 10pm.

Fare- Agra Metro will charge Rs 10 for up to 1 kilometers, Rs 15 for up to 1-2 kilometers and Rs 20 for up to 2-6 kilometers.

Waiting Time at Metro Premises- Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC), Deputy General Manager PR, Panchanan Mishra said that commuters will only be allowed to stay for 20 minutes in the metro premises.

Online Tickets on Agra Metro App- The commuters can also download a metro app that will help them to avoid standing in line and may directly book metro tickets from their phone, he added.

Eating Outlets at Metro Stations- Eating joints will also be available at the station for the commuters and tourists coming to Agra.

“Metro will also provide the citizens of Agra to enjoy birthday celebrations, pre-wedding shoots and educational tours and group tours of tourists,” said the Deputy General Manager PR, Panchanan Mishra.

All about Agra Metro

There are two corridors for the Agra Metro Rail Project running a length of 29.4 kms. The first corridor runs from Taj East Gate to Sikandra and it is 13.7 kms long. The corridor has six elevated and seven underground stations.

The second corridor runs from Agra Cantt to Kalindi Vihar and is 15.7 kms long. The entire corridor is elevated which includes 14 metro stations.

Besides, all the metro trains are equipped with regenerative breaking system and will save up to 35 per cent energy. The trains are also fitted with carbon dioxide based sensors which saves energy. With the increasing load of passenger trains, the Co2 based sensors provide an ambient temperature.

The trains will be managed and operated from world class Agra Metro depot and will be operated in automated CBTC mode (Communication Based Train Control) making the train operations absolutely safe and efficient.

(With PTI Inputs)

