Updated January 29th, 2024 at 09:02 IST

Now Travel Worli to Marine Drive in 10 Minutes As Mumbai Coastal Road Nears Completion

The Mumbai Coastal Road project began in October 2018 and a total of 111 hectares of land has been reclaimed for it.

Apoorva Shukla
Mumbai Coastal Road Near Completion
Mumbai Coastal Road Near Completion | Image: PTI/Representative
Mumbai: In a good news to the commuters in Mumbai, one will be able to soon travel from Worli to Marine Drive in just 10 minutes as the long-awaited Mumbai Coastal Road project is nearing completion. The ambitious project of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) not only guides India’s coastal cities to upscale infrastructure but is also determined to revolutionise how Mumbai travels. 

The Mumbai Coastal Road, a mega-infrastructure initiative, aims to alleviate the city's chronic traffic congestion by providing a seamless and efficient coastal route. As construction enters its final stages, the city anticipates a significant boost in connectivity and a reduction in travel hassles for thousands of daily commuters.

The Mumbai Coastal Road project began in October 2018 and a total of 111 hectares of land has been reclaimed for it. Apart from cutting down travel time between Worli and  Marine Drive, the project aims to bring down the travel time between north and south Mumbai from 40 minutes to 12 minutes.  The total estimated cost of the project, being constructed by the BMC, is Rs 12,721 crore.

The coastal road is expected to cut travel time between Marine Lines in south Mumbai and Kandivali in north Mumbai by 70 percent and fuel consumption by 34 percent as well as reducing noise and air pollution,

City officials are optimistic about the positive impact on the local economy and quality of life, envisioning the Mumbai Coastal Road as a vital artery for transportation. As completion nears, residents eagerly await the inauguration, anticipating a transformative shift in Mumbai's transportation landscape.

 

Published January 29th, 2024 at 09:02 IST

