Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Updated February 16th, 2024 at 18:26 IST

NRIs, OCIs Marrying Indian Citizens: Comprehensive Law Proposed to Deal with all Facets

The Law Commission recommended this legislation given what it calls a concerning trend of fraudulent marriages between NRIs and Indian citizens.

Digital Desk
Image for representative purposes only.
Image for representative purposes only. | Image:PTI
NEW DELHI: Pointing to what it says is a concerning trend of fraudulent marriages between NRIs (Non-Resident Indians) and Indian citizens, the Law Commission has recommended the creation of a new law that specifically deals with this situation. The commission also recommended that the registration of such unions should be made mandatory. “The rising occurrence of fraudulent marriages involving Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) marrying Indian partners is a worrisome trend. Several reports highlight an increasing pattern where these marriages turn out to be deceptive, putting Indian spouses, especially women, in precarious situations,” said Justice (retired) Ritu Raj Awasthi, panel chairman, in a letter to the Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal. 

The panel recommended comprehensive legislation to cover the various facets of this issue, even stating that this new law, whenever it is made, should be applicable not only to NRIs but also to OCIs (Overseas Citizens of India). 

Justice Awasthi said the comprehensive legislation should also include provisions on divorce, maintenance of spouse, custody and maintenance of children, and serving of summons, warrants, or judicial documents on the NRIs and OCIs.

"Further, it is recommended that requisite amendments need to be introduced in the Passports Act, 1967 to mandate the declaration of marital status, the linking of a spouse's passport with the other and mentioning of the marriage registration number on the passports of both the spouses," he told the government.

The commission recalled that in order to deal with the emerging situation, the Registration of Marriage of Non-Resident Indians Bill, 2019, was introduced in the Rajya Sabha on February 11, 2019.

Initially, the 16th (previous) Lok Sabha referred the bill to the Committee on External Affairs. Subsequently, the same bill was again referred to the Committee on External Affairs after the 17th (present) Lok Sabha was constituted, for further examination.

As deliberations continued, the Law Commission received a reference on the NRI Bill, 2019 from the Ministry of External Affairs, conveyed through the Law Ministry in April last. 

With inputs from PTI. 

Published February 16th, 2024 at 18:26 IST

