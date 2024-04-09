Advertisement

New Delhi: Whenever the history of India is narrated, there is foreign domination, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval said on Tuesday as he released the 11-volume series: "History of Ancient India" at the Vivekananda International Foundation event in New Delhi. Lamenting that majority of Indians had a mindset that reflected that "events and personalities were not important" to them, Doval said, "History is important to understand who and what you are".

Members of a nation are those who “share a common sense of history as well as a vision for future”, he reportedly said.

Stressing that ‘Continuity, Antiquity and Vast Expanse’ are the three specific elements of the ‘History of Ancient India’, Doval said there are a few questions about the Indian history that nobody asks. "There are a few questions about Indian history that nobody puts up, even our detectives. One is its antiquity, that it is one of the oldest civilizations. The second is continuity, that is to enquire if it started 4,000-5,000 years before BC, and whether or not it is continuing to this date, or if there's been any disruption(s). The third is its vast expanse [an inherent sense of understanding that human life is ever-evolving]..."

“Whenever the history of India is narrated, the first chapter starts with Alexander”, the NSA said, as he underlined that there's been a sense of “foreign domination” throughout history.

"When you think of this expanse of 6,000-8,000 years, of the continuous history in such a vast area, the narrative that has been set is that probably the first chapter about Indian history starts with Alexander…that Alexander was the first who discovered India and it was the victory of the West over the East", news agency ANI quoted Doval as saying.

“Actually, he only came to the border of India and was probably not able to proceed further and thereafter, that was the end of him…", Doval added.

“From 1746 to 1792, Justice William Jones of Calcutta High Court had said that nowhere in any piece of literature (be it in Sanskrit, Pali or Prakrit or the local dialects) I could find any mention of Alexander. There is no mention...”, Doval further underlined.