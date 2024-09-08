Published 12:35 IST, September 8th 2024
NSA Ajit Doval to Visit Russia with PM Modi's Peace Proposal: Here is What's on Agenda
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval is set to visit Moscow on September 10 and 11, where he will meet with Vladimir Putin to discuss ongoing peace efforts
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval is set to visit Moscow on September 10 and 11, where he will meet with Vladimir Putin to discuss ongoing peace efforts | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
11:52 IST, September 8th 2024