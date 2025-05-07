'No Intent to Escalate but Prepared to Retaliate': NSA Ajit Doval Briefs Counterparts on Operation Sindoor

'No Intent to Escalate but Prepared to Retaliate': Doval to Counterparts | Image: Republic

New Delhi: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval has assured global counterparts that while India does not seek escalation, it remains fully prepared to respond decisively if provoked by Pakistan , officials said on Wednesday.

Doval held high-level briefings with his counterparts from the United States, United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, and Japan, providing detailed updates on India's recent missile strikes targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK). He also established communication with Russia and France, sources confirmed.

"NSA Doval explained the nature and execution of the strikes, describing them as measured, non-escalatory, and restrained," an official said. "He made it clear that India does not intend to escalate tensions but is fully prepared to retaliate resolutely if Pakistan chooses to respond militarily."

The outreach is seen as part of India's diplomatic effort to maintain transparency and garner international understanding following Operation Sindoor, carried out in response to the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 civilian lives.

Indian Officials on Operation Sindoor

During a press briefing in New Delhi, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh confirmed that nine terrorist camps were precisely targeted and destroyed in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) as part of Operation Sindoor, launched in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians.

She added that extreme care was taken to avoid civilian casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri called the Pahalgam attack “barbaric,” describing how victims were shot at close range in front of their families. “The attack was designed to spread fear and disrupt peace in Kashmir,” he said.

What Operation Sindoor Means