New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) The total number of vehicles in the national capital increased by 3.03 per cent in 2020-21 as compared to the financial year 2019-20, according to the Delhi Economic Survey 2021-22.

The report of the survey was tabled in the Assembly by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday.

"The total number of motor vehicles on road in Delhi as on March 31, 2021 was 122.53 lakh, showing 3.03 per cent growth from the previous year. Car and jeeps accounted for around 28 per cent of the total registered motorised vehicles, whereas two-wheelers are about 67 per cent of total registered vehicles," the report said.

In 2019-2020, the total number of vehicles in Delhi was 1,18,92,877.

The report said of the over 1.22 crore vehicles, 82,39,550 are two-wheelers while 33,84,736 are cars and jeeps.

The city also has 1,14,869 autorickshaws and 1,12,401 taxis.

The report said the daily average passenger ridership in DTC and Cluster buses has gone down during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The daily average passenger ridership in DTC was 12.24 lakh and 8.5 lakh in Cluster buses during the year 2020-21, however, during the pre-COVID period, it was 33.31 lakh in DTC buses and 17.71 lakh in Cluster buses," the report said.

It also said that before the lockdown, the average daily passenger journeys of Delhi Metro was about 57 lakh but due to social-distancing norms, the average daily passenger journey recorded in the July-to-September quarter of 2021 was 23.34 lakh. PTI AKM RC