Published 20:32 IST, November 28th 2024
Nurse Allegedly Gang-Raped in Jalaun, Accused Insert Chilli Powder Into Her Private Parts
In a shocking incident, a nurse in Uttar Pradesh’s Jalaun district was allegedly gang-raped brutally by two men accompanied by four other men
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Nurse Allegedly Gang-Raped in Jalaun, Accused Inserts Chilli Powder Into Her Private Parts | Image: Freepik
Jalaun: In a shocking incident, a nurse in Uttar Pradesh’s Jalaun district was allegedly gang-raped brutally by two men accompanied by four other men sending a shock wave in the area. It is also alleged that the accused assaulted the victim brutally with a stick and also inserted chilli powder into her private parts. A complaint was filed by the victim’s family at the local police station, following which a probe has been initiated into the matter.
