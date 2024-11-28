Nurse Allegedly Gang-Raped in Jalaun, Accused Insert Chilli Powder Into Her Private Parts

Jalaun: In a shocking incident, a nurse in Uttar Pradesh’s Jalaun district was allegedly gang-raped brutally by two men accompanied by four other men sending a shock wave in the area. It is also alleged that the accused assaulted the victim brutally with a stick and also inserted chilli powder into her private parts. A complaint was filed by the victim’s family at the local police station, following which a probe has been initiated into the matter.