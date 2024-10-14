Published 13:13 IST, October 14th 2024
Nurse Booked for Stealing Valuables Worth Rs 2.21 Lakh From Elderly Patient in Thane
The police in Maharashtra's Thane city have registered a case against a nurse for allegedly stealing valuables worth Rs 2.21 lakh from an elderly patient.
Nurse booked for stealing valuables worth Rs 2.21 lakh from elderly patient in Thane
13:13 IST, October 14th 2024