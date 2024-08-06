Published 23:14 IST, August 6th 2024
Nursing Student Dies After Falling From Hostel Building In Bengaluru
A 19-year-old BSc Nursing student died after she allegedly fell from the sixth floor of her hostel building in northern part of the city here, police said.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Digital Desk
Nursing Student Dies After Falling From Hostel Building In Bengaluru | Image: Unsplash
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
23:14 IST, August 6th 2024