Published 23:14 IST, August 6th 2024

Nursing Student Dies After Falling From Hostel Building In Bengaluru

A 19-year-old BSc Nursing student died after she allegedly fell from the sixth floor of her hostel building in northern part of the city here, police said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Digital Desk
