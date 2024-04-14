Advertisement

Ireland: On M7 highway there is an Obama-themed gas station, named the Barack Obama Plaza. featuring bronze statues of the former President and First Lady, along with souvenir items like coins, magnets, and mugs, celebrating Obama's ancestral heritage.

TikToker Emily Howard and her fiancé discovered a gas station dedicated to Obama, complete with statues of him and shared the video on social media.

In the viral video, the former U.S. President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama are waving hands to everyone who is coming to fill their gas tanks.

Watch here:

I just love this 💚



Barack Obama gas station in Ireland pic.twitter.com/wLwdRjzKfZ — Nulli_Secunda3-💙 ✡️ Married (@Isaestl11) March 17, 2024

The gas station, established in 2014, gained global recognition following Obama's visit to his ancestral village in 2011. It includes a souvenir coin maker allowing visitors to imprint coins with Obama's image.

Over time, the site has become a tourist hotspot, serving food from various fast-food joints, including Papa John’s Pizza and Supermac’s. The video went viral and has crossed over 10 million views.

One user commented ‘aww’ in the comments. Another one commented, “The audio has hooked me.” “Man here's my card, just take me there,” another one wrote.

