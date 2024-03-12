×

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 15:51 IST

25 Days Casual Leave a Year for Odisha Government’s Women Employees

Odisha government's decision to grant an additional 10 days of CL, raised the total to 25 days annually for women workers.

Reported by: Isha Bhandari
Odisha government's decision to grant an additional 10 days of CL, raised the total to 25 days annually for women workers.
Odisha government's decision to grant an additional 10 days of CL, raised the total to 25 days annually for women workers. | Image:PTI
New Delhi: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced on Tuesday the introduction of 25 days of casual leave (CL) per year for women employees across various departments of the state government. This decision grants an additional 10 days of CL, raising the total to 25 days annually for women workers. The Chief Minister's Office issued an official release stating that the decision was made to address the family responsibilities and challenges faced by women in the workforce. 

Furthermore, Odisha has been at the forefront of gender-inclusive policies, with initiatives such as reserving 33 percent of government jobs for women back in the 1990s. 

Earlier this year, the Odisha government also made headlines by announcing 15 days of casual leave per year for employees in various non-government-aided educational institutions. Additionally, women block grant employees in different educational institutions have been granted paid maternity leave of 180 days for up to two births.

Published March 12th, 2024 at 15:51 IST

