Updated March 8th, 2024 at 22:28 IST
Odisha: 34-Year-Old Man Killed by Crocodile While Fetching Water, Half-Eaten Body Found Hours Later
Following the death of the Odisha man, a forest official noted that this was the seventh such killing in the area in as many months.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Kendrapara: A 34-year-old man in the process of fetching water from a river to irrigate his fields was killed by a crocodile on Friday, a forest official said. The incident took place at around 8:30 in Dakhinabheda village in Odisha's Kendrapara district on the outskirts of the Bhitarkanika National Park.
The deceased, identified as Nimai Mallick, had gone to fetch water from a river using a bucket but was instead dragged into the water by a crocodile. Hours later, his half-eaten body was recovered from the same river by a team of forest officials and fire service personnel.
Advertisement
Nimai is survived by his wife, three daughters and a son, said a forest official.
This was the seventh such death in the area in as many months, he said.
Advertisement
With inputs from PTI.
Advertisement
Published March 8th, 2024 at 22:27 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
MotoGP Back with a Bang: Martin Edges Out EspargaroSports 18 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.