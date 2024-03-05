English
Updated March 5th, 2024 at 19:19 IST

Odisha: 8-Year-Old Organ Donor Cremated with Full State Honours

The 8-year-old boy was cremeated with full state honours in keeping with the latest Odisha government policy for organ donors.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had announced last month that the last rites of organ donors will be performed with full state honours.
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had announced last month that the last rites of organ donors will be performed with full state honours. | Image:PTI
Bhubaneswar: An eight-year old boy, whose organs were donated upon his death, was cremated with full state honours on Monday. Subhajit Sahu, a class 2 student, had reportedly suffered a brain seizure as he was appearing for a test at his school last Wednesday. While he was swiftly transferred to a medical facility, the boy slipped into a coma and subsequently, passed away.   

"Despite our all-out efforts, we could not save him. So, we decided to donate all his organs, including kidneys, lungs, liver, eyes, heart and pancreas," said Subhajit's father Biswajit Sahu.

"I am very proud of my brave son who saved the lives of many with his organs," he added.

Subhajit's mother was likewise proud of her son, saying that the eight-year-old had done a noble deed that even an 80-year-old may not.

"Now, we can console ourselves that our son saved the lives of others, and will live in them," she said.

The guard of honour was accorded to Subhajit Sahu at the Satya Nagar Crematorium on Monday in the presence of Police Commissioner Sanjeev Panda and DCP Prateek Singh.

The police commissioner said the guard of honour was accorded to the boy in line with the latest state government policy for organ donors.

"This will encourage more people to donate organs," he said.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had announced last month that the last rites of organ donors will be performed with full state honours. 

With inputs from PTI. 

Published March 5th, 2024 at 19:19 IST

