Published 13:58 IST, July 19th 2024

Odisha Celebrates 'Rasagola Dibasa' Coinciding With End of Rath Yatra

Coinciding with Lord Jagannath’s 'Niladri Bije' Odisha observed 'Rasagola Dibasa' to celebrate the significance of the sweet in the culture.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Rasgulla
The day is observed as 'Rasagola Dibasa' because, according to tradition, Lord Jagannath offers 'Rasagola' to His consort Maa Laxmi on this day to appease her anger. | Image: Pinterest
