Updated September 12th, 2021 at 06:41 IST

Odisha CM launches light and sound show at Samaleswari temple

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Bhubaneswar, Sep 11 (PTI) Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday launched a light and sound show at the Samaleswari temple in Sambalpur city on the auspicious occasion of Naukhai festival to promote the cultural heritage of western Odisha.

The abode of Goddess Samaleswari, the presiding deity of Sambalpur, is one of the most revered in the state. The deity is worshipped mainly in western Odisha and Chhattisgarh, according to Odisha Tourism.

"I am very happy to launch a light and sound show at Maa Samaleswari temple to give a special experience to devotees," Patnaik posted on social media along with a photo of the temple dazzling with the light projected on its surface.

"This will introduce everyone to the glorious history of Sambalpur and Odisha. Local residents will benefit the most from this transformation," he added.

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said the state government is focused on the development of major tourist destinations to boost the economy by enriching the culture and traditions of Odisha.

Patnaik hoped that the transformation would be successful with the cooperation of all, the CMO said.

People of Odisha celebrated Nuakhai with traditional fervour in a subdued manner on Saturday amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Nuakhai, the agrarian festival, people mark the occasion to welcome the newly-harvested rice of the season. It is also offered to the goddess.

The festival is accompanied by great fanfare and celebration all across the region. Lakhs of devotees usually throng the temple to see the blessings of the goddess, the Odisha Tourism stated on its website. PTI HMB ACD ACD

Published September 12th, 2021 at 06:41 IST

