Published 10:12 IST, November 16th 2024
Odisha CM Mohan Manji Embarks Four-Day Visit to Singapore
Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday embarked on a four-day visit to Singapore to highlight the state's investment opportunities to global investors
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
CM Mohan Charan Majhi | Image: PTI
