Published 10:12 IST, November 16th 2024

Odisha CM Mohan Manji Embarks Four-Day Visit to Singapore

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday embarked on a four-day visit to Singapore to highlight the state's investment opportunities to global investors

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi
CM Mohan Charan Majhi | Image: PTI
