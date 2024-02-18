Advertisement

Odisha: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced an increase in the monthly remuneration for cooks and helpers preparing mid-day meals in schools. According to reports, the monthly pay has been raised from Rs 1,400 to Rs 2,000, benefiting around 1.10 lakh cooks and helpers across 55,000 schools in the state.

This decision, effective from October 2023, will result in an annual expenditure of Rs 74 crore, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO). Additionally, Patnaik has declared an ex-gratia of Rs 1 lakh for the families of cooks and helpers in case of their unfortunate demise during their job tenure.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister approved a proposal to augment the assistance provided for the annual contingent expenditure of Krushak Sathis. This assistance has been increased from Rs 12,000 to Rs 18,000, benefiting approximately 13,600 Krushak Sathis, reports added.

The appointment of Krushak Sathis, aimed at informing farmers about government schemes and modern agricultural techniques, was initiated in 2007-08.

At least two Krushak Sathis were chosen from each panchayat. These decisions come ahead of simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections scheduled to take place in Odisha this year.

(With PTI Inputs)