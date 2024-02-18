English
Updated February 17th, 2024 at 22:46 IST

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik hikes remuneration of cooks, helpers preparing mid-day meals

The decision will benefit 1.10 lakh cooks and helpers working in 55,000 schools, a CMO release said, adding Rs 74 crore will be spent annually in this regard.

Digital Desk
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Odisha: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced an increase in the monthly remuneration for cooks and helpers preparing mid-day meals in schools. According to reports, the monthly pay has been raised from Rs 1,400 to Rs 2,000, benefiting around 1.10 lakh cooks and helpers across 55,000 schools in the state. 

This decision, effective from October 2023, will result in an annual expenditure of Rs 74 crore, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO). Additionally, Patnaik has declared an ex-gratia of Rs 1 lakh for the families of cooks and helpers in case of their unfortunate demise during their job tenure.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister approved a proposal to augment the assistance provided for the annual contingent expenditure of Krushak Sathis. This assistance has been increased from Rs 12,000 to Rs 18,000, benefiting approximately 13,600 Krushak Sathis, reports added.

The appointment of Krushak Sathis, aimed at informing farmers about government schemes and modern agricultural techniques, was initiated in 2007-08. 

At least two Krushak Sathis were chosen from each panchayat. These decisions come ahead of simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections scheduled to take place in Odisha this year.

(With PTI Inputs)

Published February 17th, 2024 at 22:46 IST

