BHUBANESHWAR, ODISHA: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, on Wednesday, launched affordable bus services in Deogarh, Angul and Dhenkanal districts. These services have been launched by the CM under the Location Accessible Multi-modal Initiative which is meant to connect panchayats to blocks and blocks to district headquarters. In service of the same, a total of 101 buses have been made operational in the three aforementioned districts, connecting 440 panchayats to district headquarters. This new service, according to Odisha officials, will benefit more than 27 lakh people.

For Deograh, 17 buses will be made operational, 29 will ply for Angul and 55 buses will operate in Dhenkanal.

According to CM Patnaik, this new service will is aimed at reducing daily transit costs for the people in these three districts. The buses, as per Patnaik, will take students to schools and colleges, patients to hospitals and farmers to markets.

With inputs from PTI.

