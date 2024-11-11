sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ India Economic Summit | Justice Sanjiv Khanna | Middle-East Conflict | Ukraine War | US Elections |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Odisha Decides to Change Dress Code of Nurses Serving in Public Hospitals

Published 14:30 IST, November 11th 2024

Odisha Decides to Change Dress Code of Nurses Serving in Public Hospitals

The Odisha government has decided to change the dress code of both female and male employees of the nursing service cadre in the state.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Representative image of nurses.
Odisha Decides to Change Dress Code of Nurses Serving in Public Hospitals | Image: PTI
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

14:30 IST, November 11th 2024