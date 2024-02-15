Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated April 11th, 2022 at 09:29 IST

Odisha extends deadline for property return submission by officials to April 30

Odisha extends deadline for property return submission by officials to April 30

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Bhubaneswar, Apr 11 (PTI) The Odisha government has further extended the deadline for officials to submit their annual property return details till April 30.

The General Administration and Public Grievances Department in a circular to all Departments, Revenue Divisional Commissioners and District Collectors, said that the officials must submit their annual property return for the period from January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021. Initially, the officials were supposed to submit file the property return by December 31. However, it was later extended up to March 31, 2022.

Advertisement

However, it had come to the notice of the GA&PG Department that some of the employees could not submit their annual property statement, due to their preoccupation with the election to Panchayati Raj Institutions and Urban Local Bodies or some other difficulties, officials said.

Considering such difficulties, the government has allowed extension of the timeline for submission of property statements online using HRMS (human resource management system) portal for the period up to 30 April, 2022, the circular said.

Advertisement

The circular said senior officers will inform their subordinate offices about the extension of the deadline. The employees have been directed not to wait till the deadline comes closer and to file their property statement ahead of the timeline.

Earlier, the government had extended the deadline thrice in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

Advertisement

Though there was no provision for making the poverty statement public, chief minister Naveen Patnaik in December, 2020 announced that all government employees from entry level to chief secretary and peoples representatives from ward member to chief minister will disclose their property details.

The state Cabinet in its meeting held on June 9, 2020 decided to amend Odisha Government Servants’ Conduct Rules, 1959 to pave the way for compulsory submission of property statements by all government employees.

Advertisement

As per the provisions prescribed under Rule-21 of the Odisha Government Servants’ Conduct Rules, 1959, every Government servant is required to make a true and complete declaration of all his assets movable and immovable and the value thereof.

A copy of the property statement will also be forwarded to the Lokayukta for his information, the Cabinet had decided. PTI AAM RG RG

Advertisement

Published April 11th, 2022 at 09:29 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shankar Mahadevan

Shankar On BAPS Mandir

12 hours ago
Naga Chaitnaya-Sai Pallavi

Naga-Sai's Wish On V-Day

12 hours ago
The Debate

Sandeshkhali violence

12 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara On Valentine Day

12 hours ago
Rupa Ganguly

Rupali's Wish For V-Day

12 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan

Saif-Kareena Exit Car

12 hours ago
Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Poses For Paps

12 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka's Jung Audio

19 hours ago
Malaika Arora , Farah Khan, Rithvik Dhanjani

Farah Enjoys Yakhni Pulao

20 hours ago
Actress Nayanthara

Nayanthara Slays In White

20 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Valentine's Day

21 hours ago
Alaya F

Alaya's Dance Reel

21 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Visits Jackky

21 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon's Viral Video

21 hours ago
Saii Manjrekar

Saiee Gives Fashion Goals

21 hours ago
World News Today

World News in 60 Secs

a day ago
The Debate

Mamata Banerjee

a day ago
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Flaunts Style

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Airbus announces special dividend after strong 2023 earnings

    Business News4 minutes ago

  2. Bramayugam First Impression: Netizens Call Mammootty A 'Deadly Villain'

    Entertainment5 minutes ago

  3. The Only Painting Sold By Van Gogh Ended Up In Russia, Here's How

    Lifestyle6 minutes ago

  4. Breaking: SC Strikes Down Electoral Bonds Scheme | Top Points

    India News10 minutes ago

  5. RS Polls 2024: Union Min Ashwini Vaishnaw files nomination from Odisha

    India News10 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo