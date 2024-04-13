×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 7th, 2022 at 19:47 IST

Odisha focuses on non-Basmati aromatic rice exports to help paddy farmers

Odisha focuses on non-Basmati aromatic rice exports to help paddy farmers

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Bhubaneswar, Mar 7 (PTI) The Odisha government is aiming at boosting exports of non-Basmati aromatic rice to open new avenues of income for paddy farmers, an official release said on Monday.

The government is focusing on exports due to the paddy production potential of the state's agro-climatic zones, existence of huge genetic diversity of aromatic rice germplasm, traditional skill of farmers and availability of port facilities, the release said.

Advertisement

Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra held a virtual session recently with the stakeholders on the subject.

"As a rice-surplus state, Odisha has availability for exports," Asit Tripathy, principal adviser to the chief minister, said.

Advertisement

There are also rice aggregators in Odisha who can be trained and mobilised for export-oriented operations, Tripathy added.

Ground-level workshops should be held with rice aggregators, food exporters and farmer-producer organisations to infuse confidence in the community for production of export-quality paddy, Tripathy said.

Advertisement

Cluster approach should be adopted in the promotion of cultivation of non-Basmati aromatic varieties of paddy. Agro-climatic zones, which are more suitable for cultivation of such varieties, should be identified, he said.

"The Odisha government is committed to enhance farmers' income by boosting exports of non-Basmati aromatic rice and the state will provide all possible support for the purpose," Mohapatra said.

Advertisement

He asked the Agriculture Department to constitute a resource team which will visit Andhra Pradesh for gaining exposure of the methods adopted for exporting non-Basmati aromatic varieties.

There were also discussions on requirements such as laboratory network in Odisha, rice warehouse at Paradip port, and awareness about Indian and global food practices among the farmers. PTI HMB MM MM

Advertisement

Published March 7th, 2022 at 19:47 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Breaking: Stone Attack Injures AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy During Bus Yatra in Vijayawada

Stone Attack Injures CM

3 minutes ago
Alaya F

Alaya F's BMCM BTS

4 minutes ago
PBKS vs RR

IPL 2024, PBKS vs RR Live

13 minutes ago
Pakistan: Landmine Explosion Kills 3 Children In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province

Pakistan: Landmine Explos

14 minutes ago
The tax notice sent to the Congress party pertains to the assessment years 2017 to 2021.

Cong List of Candidates

18 minutes ago
RJD leader Ashfaq Karim joins JD(U)

Ashfaq Karim joins JD(U)

20 minutes ago
Shatabdi Train

Summer Special Trains

21 minutes ago
Some 10,700 people have already been evacuated from flooded areas, according to Tass.

Kazakhstan Border

21 minutes ago
At least 11 people were killed by gunmen in Pakistan's Balochistan on Friday.

Pakistan Bus Attack

22 minutes ago
amit shah

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

26 minutes ago
MS Dhoni

Dhoni touches WC

35 minutes ago
Virat Kohli after RCB vs RR match in IPL 2024

RCB's claim

36 minutes ago
Sydney Mass Stabbing Incident Live updates

Sydney Mall Shooting

38 minutes ago
Two Story House Reaches To Sausalito Floating From Redwood City

Two Storey House

an hour ago
Delhi man shot in head

Delhi Man Shot

an hour ago
YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise Near Delhi-NCR

YouTuber Couple Jump to D

an hour ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Dating Footballer

an hour ago
Dune 2

Dune 2 On OTT

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. IAS Officer's Son Playing At Her Desk, Netizens React to the Viral Video

    India News5 hours ago

  2. Ways To Include Pumpkin Seeds In Your Daily Diet

    Web Stories6 hours ago

  3. Ishan Kishan has been cautioned ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup selection

    Sports 7 hours ago

  4. 5 New Airports in Bihar, Cylinder at Rs 500: RJD Releases Manifesto

    Lok Sabha Elections11 hours ago

  5. In Another Blow to Congress, Over 400 Workers In Rajasthan Quit Party

    Lok Sabha Elections11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo