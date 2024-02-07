Odisha Gears Up for Grand Inauguration of 123-Foot-Tall Shiva Statue This Mahashivratri

Advertisement

On March 8, Odisha's Jajpur district is preparing to unveil a magnificent 123-foot-tall statue of Lord Shiva. This awe-inspiring structure, a key component of the Baraha Khetra development project, stands proudly near the Barahanath temple on the scenic banks of the Baitarani river.

According to officials involved in the project, visitors will have the unique opportunity to ascend the statue using either a lift or stairs, providing an up-close and personal view of the divine figure. Additionally, an observation point at the top will offer a breathtaking panoramic view of the Baitarani riverfront.

Baraha Khetra Development Project: The Shiva statue is a key element of the larger Baraha Khetra development project, which aims to enhance the cultural and tourism landscape of the region. Alongside the towering deity, a picturesque park and a mesmerizing water fountain are under construction to further enrich the experience for tourists.

Tourist Amenities: Recognizing the significance of pilgrims and tourists, officials are also working on the construction of a dedicated rest house near the Shiva statue. This facility is poised to serve as a comfortable haven for devotees visiting Baraha Khetra, ensuring a memorable and convenient pilgrimage experience.

Local resident Debadutta Mishra expressed excitement about the upcoming addition to Jajpur's tourism portfolio, stating, "The statue on the banks of the sacred Baitarani river will be a valuable addition to the district's tourism." Jajpur already boasts significant tourism potential with attractions like Dashwamedha Ghat, Baraha temple, Baruni Ghat, and Maa Biraja temple drawing visitors from far and wide.

As the countdown to Mahashivratri begins, the people of Jajpur (Odisha) eagerly waiting for the 123-foot-tall Shiva statue, recognizing it not only as a spiritual landmark but also as a beacon for tourism in the culturally rich district.

The inauguration promises to be a momentous occasion, blending religious fervor with architectural grandeur, and placing Jajpur firmly on the map of must-visit destinations in Odisha.

Inputs: PTI