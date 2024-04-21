Updated April 21st, 2024 at 15:39 IST
Odisha Government Declares Summer Vacations In Schools From April 25 Due To Heatwave
The Odisha government announced the early commencement of summer vacations in all schools, effective from April 25th.
Reported by: Isha Bhandari
New Delhi: In response to the scorching heatwave sweeping across the state, the Odisha government has taken proactive measures to ensure the well-being of students. On Sunday, the government announced the early commencement of summer vacations in all schools, effective from April 25th. Additionally, to mitigate the effects of the soaring temperatures, schools will operate from 6:30 am to 10:30 am from April 22nd to 24th.
The decision comes as temperatures continue to rise, posing health risks to students and staff alike.
