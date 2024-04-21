Advertisement

New Delhi: In response to the scorching heatwave sweeping across the state, the Odisha government has taken proactive measures to ensure the well-being of students. On Sunday, the government announced the early commencement of summer vacations in all schools, effective from April 25th. Additionally, to mitigate the effects of the soaring temperatures, schools will operate from 6:30 am to 10:30 am from April 22nd to 24th.

The decision comes as temperatures continue to rise, posing health risks to students and staff alike.

Advertisement