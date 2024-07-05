sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 11:38 IST, July 5th 2024

Odisha Govt Forms New Panel To Oversee Puri Jaganath Temple Ratna Bhandar Inventory

The newly elected Odisha government formed a fresh committee to oversee the reopening of the Ratna Bhandar inventory and treasures at Puri Jaganath temple.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Puri Jagannath
The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) in Odisha's Puri has made a significant decision to strictly implement a dress code for devotees. | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

11:38 IST, July 5th 2024