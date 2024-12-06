sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Devendra Fadnavis Exclusive | Congress Cash Controversy | Revanth Reddy | Farmers' Protest | Sheikh Hasina vs Yunus |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Odisha Govt to Issue Guidelines to Clamp Down Obscene Dance in Jatra Shows: Minister

Published 14:55 IST, December 6th 2024

Odisha Govt to Issue Guidelines to Clamp Down Obscene Dance in Jatra Shows: Minister

The Odisha government has been preparing guidelines to curb obscene dance in jatra minister Suryabanshi Suraj said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Mohan Charan Majhi
Odisha Govt to Issue Guidelines to Clamp Down Obscene Dance in Jatra | Image: X
Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has been preparing guidelines to curb obscene dance in jatra shows in the state, Odia Language, Literature and Culture minister Suryabanshi Suraj told the state Assembly on Friday.

In a written reply to a question of Congress MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati, the minister said the state government has been thinking seriously to clamp down on obscene dance shows by jatra parties. Guidelines are being prepared for this purpose, he said.

Last year, the previous BJD government had issued a direction to all district collectors and SPs to prohibit obscene dances and dialogues with 'double meaning' that are part of jatra and melody programmes.

(This story is not edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed) 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 14:55 IST, December 6th 2024